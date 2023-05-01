Former Harlem Globetrotter and Chatham County Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers dies at 73

SAVANNAH, Georgia (NBC News/WSAV) — Larry “Gator” Rivers, a former Harlem Globetrotter and member of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners, died on Saturday at the age of 73.

Rivers, a Savannah native, served as a commissioner since 2021 and was well-known for his time playing with the Harlem Globetrotters from 1973 to 1986. After his playing days were over, Rivers continued to share his passion for the game by volunteering with the Boys and Girls Clubs, dazzling and delighting kids with his nifty Globetrotter moves.

In 2017, when the Globetrotters played in Savannah, they paid tribute to Rivers at the game. Rivers was also remembered by fellow Georgians who shared statements about his legacy.

Governor Brian Kemp said Rivers “led a life of accomplishment and chose to spend much of that life serving the people of his community.” Congressman Buddy Carter said, “Gator’s legacy and commitment to our community will never be forgotten.” And Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said, “Commissioner Rivers never forgot Savannah or Beach High School and dedicated endless hours of mentoring and teaching the rules of basketball and life to scores of young people. For this, he will always be remembered.”

Larry “Gator” Rivers leaves behind a legacy of athleticism, mentorship, and community service.