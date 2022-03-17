Food distribution organizations in Macon to receive more money

Macon-Bibb Commissioners approved using $500,000 for 17 organizations to help feed those in need.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Commissioners approved more money for a neighborhood food distribution program.

At the Macon-Bibb Commission meeting Tuesday night, Commissioners approved using $500,000 for 17 organizations to help feed those in need.

Organizations like “U Create Macon”, “Fathers Among Men”, and “The Mentor’s Project” and more are receiving the money.

The money comes as groups can use it to purchase food, supplies, equipment, and pay off costs for delivering food.

The funding ranges from $16,000 to $35,000.