Food assistant at Matt Arthur Elementary receives Employee of the Year award for bringing smiles to students

School meals are an important part of every child’s day, but one Middle Georgia food assistant is going the extra mile to serve up smiles.

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – School meals are an important part of every child’s day, but one Middle Georgia food assistant is going the extra mile to serve up smiles.

Pamela Heesh has worked as a Food Assistant at Matt Arthur Elementary School in Kathleen for nearly six years. This year, Heesh was named Southeast Region Employee of the Year by the School Nutrition Association.

She was nominated by her manager, Carolyn Ross, who says Heesh shows outstanding commitment to her co-workers and the students she serves.

“It was an easy choice with Pamela because she’s so easy to work with, and her love for the children is the thing that really touched my heart,” Ross said.

Heesh’s commitment to the meal program extends beyond the school.

She also serves as the secretary of her local School Nutrition Association chapter and attends every nutrition training session so she can always do her job to the best of her ability.

“I don’t do what I do to win any awards or get any accolades or anything,” Heesh said. “I do it for the children, and it’s very humbling.”

Along with preparing food throughout the day, Heesh loves to decorate and wear costumes for the students because of the excitement it brings them.

She says you never know what a child might be going through, and a simple act of kindness can brighten their day.

“If someone’s having a bad day, a hug can make your day,” Heesh said. “A smile can make your day. A simple ‘good morning’ can make your day, so I want these children to start their day off right.”

The School Nutrition Association’s Employee of the Year Award was created to honor employees who positively impact the quality of school meals through customer service, creativity, cooperation and a willingness to go above and beyond.

Heesh says she wants parents of students at Matt Arthur Elementary to know their children are loved.