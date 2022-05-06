Flint Energies provides grant for new mural in Fort Valley

Two Georgia cities were awared grants by Flint Energies as part of the company's Rural Murals project. One of the murals will be in Fort Valley.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A middle Georgia city is getting another Instagram worthy mural this summer.

Fort Valley won a grant from Flint Energies as part of the company’s Rural Murals program.

Chris Johnson painted the current Fort Valley mural and will paint the two new murals. The other will be located in Buena Vista.

Marian McLemore, Vice Present of Cooperative Communications, says Flint Energies started the art project in 2019. The company wanted to help boost local economies by bringing tourists into rural areas.

“We want the tourists to come off the main interstates,” she said. “So they can dine, shop, visit, site see in these rural communities, and take those selfies in front of the murals.”

Fort Valley’s new mural will be located at 104 East Church Street. The first Fort Valley mural is located at 110 South Camellia Boulevard.

Other murals funded by Rural Murals include: