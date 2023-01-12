Five arrested for burglary charges in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Five men are facing burglary charges, accused of kicking in a back door and ransacking a home in Lake Wildwood.

They are Victor Garcia, Jose Garcia, Rolando Cardenas-Hernandez, Benjamin Hunnicutt Jr. and Christopher Davis. Witnesses reported seeing the men enter a home in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning–witnesses say they possibly stole items, and were seen leaving the scene in a burgundy truck.

Deputies later found the men and the truck on Long Leaf Drive. The truck was reported to be stolen from Warner Robins. Deputies also found a stolen BMW, a stolen camper, items from Tuesday’s burglary and items from other burglaries all on the property.

The 5 men were taken back to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where they are being charged with the following:

Victor Hector Garcia, age 43, was charged with Burglary, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property -Felony, Theft by Taking- Felony , Criminal Damage to Property-2nd Degree, he also had a separate charge of Contempt of City Court and a Probation Violation- Felony. Garcia does not have a bond at this time.

Jose Luis Garcia, age 37, from Byron, was charged with Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Theft by Taking-Felony, (two counts) of Failure to Appear, and he has a Hold from another agency. Jose Garcia does not have a bond at this time.

Rolando Cardenas-Hernandez, age 34, was charged with Burglary. Cardenas-Hernandez does not have a bond at this time.

Benjamin Edward Hunnicutt Jr., age 30, was charged with Burglary. Hunnicutt does not have a bond at this time.

Christopher Matthew Davis, age 51, was charged with Burglary and he also has a separate charge of Probation Violation-Felony. Davis does not have a bond at this time.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CRIME.