First Phlebotomy independent school opens in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The first Phlebotomy independent school just opened in Milledgeville.

The class takes students through a six-week course in which they learn the steps of drawing blood.

You must be 18 or older and have a diploma or a GED to register.

Once you go through the program, you receive a two-year certificate and can get a job.

Tuft says Phlebotomists are important and a critical need right now.

“Due to Covid-19, it’s a lot of stuff that’s added on to Phlebotomy during the Covid-19 testing,” Tuft said. “I think Phlebotomy is a field that doesn’t really get a lot of talks on, but we are the field that we help patients, doctors draw labs to find out if a person is sick.”

The first graduating class will receive their certificates on May 21s.

Registration to join the second class is now open. You can apply here.

The school is located at 511 Cobb Street in Milledgeville.