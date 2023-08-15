First live yellow-legged hornet confirmed in Georgia sparks concerns

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A significant discovery has taken place in Georgia as the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) joined forces with the USDA and the University of Georgia to confirm the detection of a live yellow-legged hornet within the state for the very first time. This also marks the first time a living yellow-legged hornet was detected in the United States. The GDA is reaching out to the public, urging them to report any sightings of this non-native hornet species. If left unchecked, the hornets could potentially pose a threat to honey production, indigenous pollinators, and the agricultural industry, which ranks as the state’s leading sector.

Earlier this month, a beekeeper in Savannah made the discovery on his property – an unfamiliar hornet. The beekeeper triggered a series of investigations. On August 9, 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) validated the identification of the insect as a yellow-legged hornet (YLH; Vespa velutina) made by the University of Georgia (UGA).

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper expressed his gratitude to all those involved in identifying the unwelcome non-native pest. He emphasized the crucial role that the people of Georgia play in aiding the GDA in detecting unwanted pests. “Georgians play an important role helping GDA identify unwanted, non-native pests, and I want to thank the beekeeper who reported his sighting to us, as well as our partners at the University of Georgia and USDA’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service for working swiftly to confirm its identity,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

Characterized as a social wasp species, the yellow-legged hornet constructs egg-shaped paper nests above ground, frequently within trees. These nests can expand significantly, accommodating approximately 6,000 workers on average. Native to tropical and subtropical regions of Southeast Asia, the yellow-legged hornet has already established itself in numerous parts of Europe, some regions of the Middle East, and certain non-native areas of Asia.

This recent discovery has prompted a focused effort to contain and eliminate the yellow-legged hornet, safeguarding Georgia’s agricultural interests and the local ecosystem.

