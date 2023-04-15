Fired Works, Georgia’s largest pottery exhibit, returns to Carolyn Crayton Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fired Works, which began as a small local pottery show, has grown into the largest pottery exhibit in the state of Georgia, and it has returned to Carolyn Crayton Park for its 18th annual show.

The event, which started on Friday, April 14, and runs until April 22, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and admission is free.

Sierra Bush, representing the Macon Arts Alliance, said the show benefits the artists by providing an opportunity to showcase their work and potentially expand their clientele.

“We do our best to promote artists and make sure they get paid for what they love to do,” she said. “This gives them an opportunity to exhibit and hopefully boost their clientele.”