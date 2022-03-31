Fatal wreck on Moody Road kills 2; one identified as DA Investigator

District Attorney Investigator Richard Crooms -- Photo Credit to Houston County DA's Office

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 3-vehicle crash in Houston County killed 2 people on Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Chambers with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office told 41NBC that it happened around 12:30 on Moody Road, where 1 car crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic and crashed into 2 other cars, resulting in 2 deaths.

According to a release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, one of the victims of the crash was DA Investigator Richard Crooms, who was driving on Moody road, when the vehicle that was driving in the opposite lanes of travel had driven across center lanes and struck Crooms as well as another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center lanes also died in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The release from the DA details Crooms’ career, which spans from 25 years with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety training, and more– including his position as an Investigator at the Houston County District Attorney’s office.

The Houston County DA’s office made a statement concerning Crooms’ death:

“We at the DA’s Office are heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of our brother and co-worker. Getting news like this, going to the scene and making notifications to loved ones is nothing short of tragic. Richard set the example for others to follow and kept a kind attitude, I know he loved his family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. He often would share stories about his family and children, always speaking words of love. I knew Richard to be kindhearted, fair, and motivated. He was quick to makes friends, quick to help out and seemed to always have an optimistic mindset.”

The cause of the wreck is still being investigated.