Fatal Crash in Washington County leads to GSP investigation

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fatal crash in Washington County left Highway 15 between Mayview Road and Ridge Road closed for the Georgia State Patrol to investigate early Tuesday.

The WCSO posted about the wreck in the early hours of July 4th, but no other details have been released.

