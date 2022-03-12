FAMU representatives visit Central High School

Students at Central High School got a college visit unlike any other Friday.

Florida Agricultural And Mechanical University, also known as FAMU, brought its president’s tour all the way from Tallahassee to Macon. Students were able to visit with different school departments and attend a presentation complete with a Broadway style performance.

We spoke with the principal of Central High School, Dr. Chendra Dupree, about the excitement her students were feeling.

“They’ve been talking so much about meeting the president of a college, so they’re just truly excited,” she said. “Being that we are in Covid, the students did not have to travel at all. They traveled to us, and we are just so honored and humbled that they chose Central.”

Some students at Central are planning to attend FAMU. The school has had a long time partnership with FAMU thanks in part to the former principal of Central High School.