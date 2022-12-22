Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites

When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.

Dr. Anissa Jones spoke about why this was important.

“We felt like, ‘OK, what are we going to do?’ Because we have countless families that depend on that event every year for food, for clothes and for toys for their children. When it was canceled, we were like, ‘What are we going to do?’ And so with the good help of all the donors, the people you see here were like, ‘We’re going to do it anyway.’ And that’s what we have today and why we’re here.”

The toys were provided via donations.