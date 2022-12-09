Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy

Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents.

Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.

Chair of the Mayor’s Council of Social Economic Justice, Reverend Jason McClendon, says it’s important to have all members of the community at the same table.

“It’s important for us to be at the table to not only be able to share information, but also to bring ideas,” McClendon said. “Mayor Miller has allowed us to come together to only to be informed on what is taking place in the community, but also giving us a platform to be able ask questions and also be able to share our interests from what our parishioners are speaking.”

One of the most constant topics was the status of public safety within the community.

McClendon says the council is working with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to organize programs to better serve residents.

“We’re trying to uplift the community by clear communication and also being able to help people with jobs, also fatherhood training,” he said. “We’re also even having activities like late night basketball where we’re getting people off the street and keeping them in an activity where it will keep them away from being in places that they shouldn’t be.”

Miller says having clergy members together will help build and promote a better community.

“It’s a way to bring everyone together on the same page to reach all demographics, report from all the community to let them know that their voices are being heard, but also to give them input, because they’ll come back with suggestions to my office and our team and we’ll try and make sure that we implement those things that helps our community together.”

The Council also discussed “Hope from the Heart of Georgia”–a citywide revival event during the last two days of the Cherry Blossom Festival in March.

