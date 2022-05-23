EXPLAINER: US keeps world guessing on Taiwan stance

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States has a “commitment” to help Taiwan militarily if China invades.

His comment restarted speculation over whether American troops would be deployed to defend the island.

Although the U.S. sells weapons to Taiwan, there is no mutual defense treaty.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and believes it should be reunified with the mainland.

The question of whether China would use force to make that happen is one of the world’s most explosive security issues.