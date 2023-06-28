Experts explain how to stay safe as Middle Georgia braces for 100-degree temperatures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Temperatures are expected to be higher than 100 degrees in Middle Georgia this weekend, and local officials and health experts are urging residents to be cautious.

They’re highlighting the risk of dehydration and potentially life-threatening conditions like heat stroke.

Macon-Bibb County EMA Deputy Director Robert McCord expects the sweltering heat to persist throughout the weekend. He advises residents to limit their time outdoors and remain hydrated.

“Limit your time outside doing strenuous activities,” McCord said. “Try to stay in air conditioning if you can. If you’re going to be outside, make sure you take lots of breaks, try to stay in the shade, and drink lots of water. Stay hydrated.”

In addition to the heat, humidity can also pose a significant risk.

Dr. Zachary Blackmon with Atrium Health Peach warns that internal body temperatures of higher than 105 degrees Fahrenheit can trigger serious health problems, including seizures.

“If the humidity reaches 75%, that’s when your sweat is actually not effectively evaporating causing cooling of the body,” he said.

The Salvation Army in Macon is offering a cooling center and water this weekend. The address is 1955 Broadway.

You can also donate to the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmygeorgia.org.