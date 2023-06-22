Exchange Club of Macon celebrates 100th anniversary with proclamation from Mayor Lester Miller

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Exchange Club of Macon is celebrating 100 years of improving communities, supporting local organizations and child abuse prevention.

The club awards outstanding members of the community through programs like Youth of the Year, where they provide scholarships to students from local schools. They also recognize firemen, police officers and citizens who go above and beyond to benefit their communities.

The club hosts 30 to 35 community service projects a year, ranging from supporting veterans to their Child Abuse Prevention symposium.

President of the Macon Exchange Club, Ronald Raleigh, says very few civic clubs last 100 years.

“Just realize that we’re here to try to help people,” he said. “And the more people that acknowledge what we’re doing, the better off we are and the more we let people know that the Exchange Club is still alive and well.”

The Exchange Club was presented a proclamation by Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller declaring June 23 “Macon Exchange Club Day.” Raleigh says the club is always seeking new members. To apply for membership, visit the Exchange Club of Macon’s website.