Eudora Farms showcases unique animals at the GNF

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Eudora Farms is back for its 8th year at the Georgia National Fair.

There are a few new animals to see this year. Ones you wouldn’t typically see anywhere else, like a Camel or Lemurs. You can also feed and pet them.

Each animal has a sign so you can learn its background, and there are also educational shows throughout the day.

Gregory Steadman is the Manager for Eudora Farms, and says the farm has a safari experience. He hopes by bringing the animals to the fair, he can reach people who may never have a chance to see these animals.

“Definitely want to take in the importance of basically of everything from pollution to human impact for these animals as well, because the first thing and first step to saving these guys is the knowledge of it all,” said Steadman.

Pony rides are available for kids.

Also, if you love birds, you can step inside to touch them.

Eudora Farms is located near the South Gate entrance of the fair, and opens each day at 10 a.m.