EPA to perform 5-year evaluation at old Powersville landfill

The Environmental Protection Agency will soon be taking samples at the site of the old landfill in the Powersville area of Peach County.

PEACH COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Environmental Protection Agency will soon be taking samples at the site of the old landfill in the Powersville area of Peach County.

The 15-acre site is located north of the intersection of Georgia Highway 49 and Newell Road in Powersville.

During an inspection in 1972, it was determined that the site was being used to dispose of hazardous waste. It was shut down in 1979, and in 1987, the EPA issued a cleanup plan for the area.

Every five years, the EPA returns to the site for testing to make sure no hazardous material is leaking from the site.

The last 5-year review was completed in 2018 and showed no danger to the water supply or those living near the site of the old landfill.

This will be the sixth 5-year review of the site.