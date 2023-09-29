End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Westside vs. Perry

Westside and Perry will match up for their 10th all-time meeting with the Panthers leading the series 5 to 4.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The End Zone Game of the Week features a GHSA 4A Region 2 battle between the Westside Seminoles and the Perry Panthers.

The Seminoles have started the season 4-0; however, the victories haven’t come without some challenges as they have had to replace 13 starters this year.

“We haven’t played particularly great the last couple of games, but they found a way to win,” said Seminoles’ head coach Sheddrick “Spoon” Risper. “So, it’s always good to go into the film room and make corrections after a win rather than a loss.”

The Perry Panthers have begun the season 4-1 with a 1-0 region record. They have also had to replace 15 starters this year.

“This Panther group is special. We’ve had some special groups come here,” said Panthers’ head coach Kevin Smith. “This group seems a lot more connected, a lot more player-driven, a lot more ‘hey, we helped the previous seniors get the bar here, now we want to really push the bar on up.”

The Panthers are 17-1 in region matchups over the last three seasons and have won three consecutive region titles over that period as well. So, they know they’ve got a large target on their back.

“I told our guys we can either be hunted or we can go to play because we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. It’s going to be a tough ball game Friday night and each week because we’ve won the region the last three years in a row, and there are some other teams trying to match it, and they think they’ve got a shot at winning,” said Smith. “We just got to focus on and control the things we can control and keep the main thing the main thing.”

Seminoles will look to get their first victory in four years against the Panthers as kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Ed Defore Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 29.