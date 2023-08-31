End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Warner Robins vs. Northside

The Demons and Eagles both welcome new head coaches this season.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The End Zone Game of the Week features the International City Rivalry between the Warner Robins Demons and the Northside Eagles.

This rivalry battle between the Demons and the Eagles features a pair of new head coaches, but ones familiar with the middle Georgia landscape.

“This is home to me. This is where I grew up watching these games all the time, and it’s just something special to be back home, be a part of it,” said Demons head coach Shane Sams.

“Being in the county before, playing Northside when I was at Houston and then at Lee, so I was very familiar with the program. Knew there was a lot of family base at Northside, so I’ve lived that,” said Eagles head coach Ben Bailey.

The Eagles have kicked off the Ben Bailey era with a 2-0 start, defeating Jones County and Peach County.

“Naturally, just Northside football, the defense is always a strength. But the offense has adapted really well compared to what they used to do. You know, it was a huddle, run a guy in. And now it’s all just signals from the sideline,” said Bailey. “So, the kids love it. They’ve done a real good job with it. We’re scoring points, so that’s been good as well.”

As for the Demons, they are oh and one and lost to Lee County in week one, a game they led going into the fourth quarter.

“Going into the first game, we replaced nine starters on defense, and they came out and battled with Lee County. We replaced most of our offensive line and our tailbacks, and they battled it through,” said Sams. “The guys that we came out and replaced, they came out early, and they fought, and that’s something we’re really excited about.”

Now, these new head coaches will aim to win their first International City Rivalry victory.

“We know they’re going to come out talking. We’ve seen it on film. We’ve seen the personal fouls. And so we know that our guys, they got to keep their composure and keep calm, and this is a big game,” said Sams. “I tell people this is the biggest game of the year right here. And it’s a huge confidence builder if you win this one.”

Warner Robins has won this game six years in a row, so Northside is looking to change that in the End Zone Game of the Week, which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the MAC.