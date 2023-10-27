End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Warner Robins vs. Jones County

Winner of this matchup will claim the GHSA 5A Region 2 title.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The End Zone Game of the Week features a GHSA 5A Region 2 title matchup between the Warner Robins Demons and the Jones County Greyhounds.

The Warner Robins Demons are 5-3 with a 4-0 region record. They have had several new faces fill major roles this year and are still working on gelling together, according to head coach Shane Sams. Regardless of that, this Demon squad has been relentless, winning several games in clutch time.

“You would see a lot of high school football players and teams; you could probably watch many just in our area that, when they go down, they quit. They’re done. They’re over, and they collapse,” said Sams. “But our kids, they go down, and they find a way with their backs against the wall; they start fighting. They fight even harder. So it’s a good thing to have. It’s very rare to have in high school kids and high school football teams.”

The Jones County Greyhounds are 6-2 with a 4-0 region record. They boast several returners from seasons past and have a significant senior class, making their experience a massive strength.

“Guys are really playing well together right now. They’re playing for their brothers on this football team, and that’s been huge,” said Greyhounds’ head coach Mike Chastain. “We have 31 seniors. It’s the biggest senior class I’ve ever been a part of. This group has won two region championships, and they want to be a part of history and be the second class that’s won three region championships in one senior class. So, they’re ready.”

The Demons are looking for their first region title since 2020, while the Greyhounds are searching for their 3rd region crown in four years. But what’s also on the line is home-field advantage for the state playoffs.

“We told them from the get-go, there are only two teams around this area who are fighting for a region championship, who are fighting to play at home,” said Sams. “So we told them, that through the playoffs, for people to travel here, you don’t have to travel long nights. You don’t have to stay up late. You don’t have to worry about all that when you’re at home. So we know that’s a very critical game right here for that.”

The Demons have won the last three meetings between these teams.

The region title and homefield advantage for the playoffs are on the line in the End Zone Game of the Week on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. at McConnell Talbert Stadium.