End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Warner Robins vs. Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Week 6 End Zone Game of the Week features a battle between two storied Middle Georgia programs: the Warner Robins Demons and the Houston County Bears.

The Warner Robins Demons have started their season under first-year head coach Shane Sams with a 2-2 record.

“We started the year out, knowing we replaced a lot on defense and a lot on the offensive line,” said Sams. “We knew that experience was going to be the key, getting some experience there. And you see them coming together and working as a team, so we see it kind of growing. It’s still going to take some time.”

The Houston County Bears have started their second season under head coach Jeremy Edwards with a 4-0 record and are ranked as GHSA 6A’s 6th-best team according to MaxPreps.

“I’ve been really pleased with our defense and our special teams. We’ve fixed some things from last year and addressed some things,” said Edwards. “And the offense has been able to, you know, coming in with high expectations, they’ve been able to meet those expectations, but we’ve still got work to do.”

Warner Robins leads the all-time head-to-head record 17 to 7, while Houston County beat the Demons last year for the first time in six years. Demons’ new quarterback, Judd Anderson, who has never been a part of this rivalry, has quickly gotten up to speed on what it really means.

“Those guys have played together. Those guys have been around each other, so I think it’s rubbed off on me a little bit,” said Anderson. “I’ve been like I get juiced up by it. Those guys have kind of taught me what the culture is and what the tradition is.”

As for both head coaches, they have history with this rivalry, adding extra significance to the upcoming showdown.

“Obviously, there’s some history there with myself and with a couple of my coaches, so returning to the MAC is going to be a lot of fun,” said Edwards. “Standing on a different sideline, I think that makes it a little bit special, but it’ll be an emotional game, and we expect a big crowd, and we’ll get after it.”

The End Zone Game of the Week is set for 7:30 p.m. at the MAC on Friday, Sept. 22.