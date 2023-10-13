End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Mary Persons vs. Peach County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The End Zone Game of the Week features the 20th all-time meeting between the Mary Persons Bulldogs and the Peach County Trojans.

The Mary Persons Bulldogs are off to a tremendous 6-1 start with a 1-0 region record. They were named Georgia High School Football Daily’s Team of the Week just two weeks ago, which is a tremendous honor. But with all the early success, the Bulldogs know they can’t be content, as there is a whole lot of season left to go.

“Around this community, they’re getting a lot of pats on the back right now, and you have to keep them hungry. That’s what we talk about, staying hungry, like you can never be satisfied, and that’s a big thing we’ve been talking to our kids about,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Brian Nelson.

The Peach County Trojans have struggled so far under 1st-year head coach Marquis Westbrook as they began the season 0-4. However, they have since bounced back with two consecutive victories as things are finally falling into place.

“When you put two to three coaching staffs together from different staffs and try to put your ideology together and make it work, it takes some time,” said Trojans’ head coach Marquis Westbrook. “But I’m learning that these kids, they’re learning to be resilient, they’re learning to work with each other, they’re learning to gel together, and I’m just so proud of them.”

Coming into this matchup, the Trojans have won this battle four consecutive times. However, this time around, the Bulldogs come into this one as the favorites, as they are ranked 4th in GHSA 3A by several sources. However, Bulldogs aren’t looking at this matchup as some sort of revenge battle.

“We really don’t go that route. I mean, we practice hard and play hard on Fridays, and we’re not sort of revenge-oriented or motivated by external factors. Like, it’s all internal for us, and that’s what we try to preach to our team and our players,” said Nelson.

The Trojans lead the all-time series 12-7, and the Bulldogs will look to end Peach County’s four-game win streak against them at Dan Pitts Stadium on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.