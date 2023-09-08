End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Covenant Academy vs. Windsor Academy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The week four End Zone Game of the Week features a unique eight-man football game between the Covenant Academy Rams and the Windsor Academy Knights.

Both teams boast new head coaches who take over at the helm for the first time in their careers.

“Really proud to be here. Great family, great culture atmosphere here at Covenant Academy,” said Rams’ head coach Matt Murphy.

“I’m 26. I went to school here from my freshman year through my senior year, and I’ve been back as a faculty. This is year three, first year as head coach,” said Knights’ head coach Dylan Bass.

Uniquely, these teams compete in eight-man football, which for fans, means a lot more action.

“Missing three guys basically on the line of scrimmage. That’s the big difference. Same length of the field, just a little bit narrower, but really the only difference is a lot more higher scoring games,” said Bass.

“The same environment. So, the same excitement. You know, when you’re down inside the red zone, you are not counting helmets. You just want your team to put it across the goal line,” said Murphy.

Covenant Academy won the GISA eight-man football state title in 2021, and Windsor Academy fell in the state championship game in 2022. Having smaller rosters, a big part of these teams’ successes relies on the work ethic and leadership of the athletes.

“What a lot of fans don’t see, when we break down practice at the end of the day, they often stay and do extra on their own. So that’s the heart of these guys,” said Murphy.

“Leadership and accountability. For instance, up in the classroom, I haven’t had to do any disciplinary stuff because seniors have taken care of it for me. And as a coach, that means the world to me. I mean, that’s what separates us, I think,” said Bass.

The Knights defeated the Rams twice last season and outscored them 106-36.

These teams face off again on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Covenant Stadium.