End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Baldwin vs Peach County

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, August 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Braves Field.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s finally high school football’s week one of the regular season, hence the beginning of The End Zone this Friday.

This week, The End Zone game of the week features the Baldwin Braves and the Peach County Trojans.

The home team, Baldwin Braves, is coming off of a 6-4 season, with a loss in the first round of the state playoffs.

Both teams played their scrimmages two weeks ago, so they had equal time to prepare for each other. So here’s what Baldwin football head coach Jesse Hicks had to say when asked how ready his team is on a scale of one thru 10.

“Regardless of how we feel, we better be at ten. Feel really good about the spring and summer we had. Had the opportunity to get a few padded camps in. Went against some great competition this summer, seven on seven, so I feel confident in what we’re doing. We had a pretty good scrimmage a couple of weeks ago, and now it’s the home opener, the first game of the season as we kick off the season. I don’t think you could have a better game or better rivalry than Peach County,” said Hicks.

Live pre-game coverage begins Friday at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m., with highlights and scores on The End Zone at 11 p.m. on 41NBC.