Employee ambushed during Riverside Drive armed robbery in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial robbery that involved a man ambushing an employee as she left work. Deputies say the robbery happened around 10:15 Tuesday night at the Bags N’ More at 3096 Riverside Drive.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a masked man with a gun ambushed the worker as she left. The suspect then snatched a bag of money the employee was carrying. The suspect left the scene on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

This case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.