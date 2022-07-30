Eastman unveils new mural to honor veterans

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Eastman has a new mural dedicated to local veterans.

Non-profit organization “Leave it Better” partnered with the American Legion Post 126 to create a mural representing all military branches.

It was funded by people in the community, businesses and organizations. It took about two months to gather the funds and complete it.

“We’re just one big family, and I love this for the fact that it really says something here to the town, “American Legion Post 126 Commander Stephen Hawn said. “It says a lot about the organization Leave It Better to help us, American Legion, to get the word out to those veterans around here.”

The mural is located at 205 Main Street in downtown Eastman.