Early voting starts in Middle Georgia

If you plan to vote early, there are a few things to keep in mind.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting started Monday.

One of the most important things to remember is to bring your ID.

We visited several voting locations in Middle Georgia Monday and saw a few people turn out to vote.

Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections says they were all hands on deck with increased staff and extra machines.

“We kind of didn’t know what to prepare for this first election in 2022 with the primary going on, with the governor’s (race) on the ballet,” he said.

Holland also mentioned Houston County’s new voting location at the North Houston Sports Complex.

“We’re hoping that it will alleviate some of the turnout that comes at the (Houston Health) pavilion,” he said. “It will help reduce wait times at that location.”

If you plan on voting in Houston County, there are four locations open:

Houston County Board of Elections 2030 Kings Chapel Road, Perry Houston Health Pavilion Conference Center, 233 North Houston Road, Warner Robins Central Georgia Technical College Roy H. “Sonny Watson Health Sciences” 71 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins North Houston Sports Complex 900 North Houston Road, Warner Robins

Voting in Houston County is from May 2- 20, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 and 14 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Holland says if you are planning to vote in Houston County, there are sample ballots to help guide you through the process.

In Macon-Bibb County, there are only two locations open for early voting:

Macon-Bibb Board of Elections 2525 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center 132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon

Voting in Macon-Bibb is from May 2- 20, Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 and 14 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Mike Kaplan is the Chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections.

“What would help is we have sample ballots,” he said. “There are things on the ballot besides the races. Each party, they ask questions every year.”

Kaplan says the first day of early voting saw a slow turn out, but he’s expecting it to pick up in the next few days.

Travis Ricks has been early voting since he was 21. He says it’s more important than ever to vote.

“I think it’s very necessary to vote early if you can, because your vote may not get counted,” he said. “Or you might not be able to vote on the actual voting day, because it’s going to be a lot of people.”