Early morning crash in Monroe kills driver, injures passenger

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One was killed and another was injured in a single vehicle crash early Wednesday in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to the site of the wreck on I-75 South near mile marker 186 around 3:24 in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a dead male and called for deputies to come investigate.

Deputies with MCSO found the male, identified as Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, Florida, had driven off the roadway and struck the median wall.

A female passenger who was also in the vehicle was taken to Navicent Health.

The crash is still being investigated.