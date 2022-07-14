Dudley wins back-to-back 12U Little League Softball State Tournament titles

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dudley captured its second-consecutive 12U Little League Softball State title as they defeated Oconee 9-1.

The starting pitcher for Dudley had a marvelous game pitching all six innings, giving up two hits, four walks and one run.

Dudley scored four runs in the third and fourth innings and had an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning to take the victory.

Dudley will represent Georgia at the 12U Little League Softball Southeast Region Tournament, which begins July 23 in Warner Robins.