Dublin student balances motherhood and academics, graduates early

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Overcoming challenges and creating a new path, Darreonna Ford, a high school student who gave birth to the first baby in Laurens County this year, is celebrating her early graduation from Moore Street School in Dublin.

Ford was allowed by her school faculty to attend afternoon and evening classes this year, enabling her to graduate a semester early.

“When she knew that she was carrying life inside her, all the decisions she made from that point forward couldn’t just be selfish decisions for her, she had to make a decision for her unborn baby, and she did just that,” Moore Street School Principal Katina Puckett said. “That inspired me to my core.”

Ford expressed her gratitude to her mother and the school’s faculty and staff.

“I did come in my senior year pregnant, but I did finish it out,” she said. “I finished early, so I know if I did it, I know y’all can do it too.”

Ford plans to continue her education at Oconee Fall Line Technical College, where she will study medicine.