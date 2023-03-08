Dublin prepares for 58th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin is gearing up for its 58th annual St. Patrick’s Day festival, and preparations have been underway since February. Green ribbons and shamrocks can be seen across downtown Dublin as the city prepares for the festivities.

“It grows every year,” Hello Sunshine Company owner Kim Cook said. “I’ve noticed in the last couple of years that I’ve been in downtown it has built a lot of the downtown area businesses. We get a lot of business from our outside areas. A lot of the St. Patrick’s festival is near and dear to my heart.”

According to Visit Dublin, since the festival’s return after the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance is larger than ever before.

“We had high hopes for last year and our hopes were exceeded,”Director of Tourism for Visit Dublin Miriam Lewis said. “We had an amazing attendance, and we know now that everyone’s back in the rhythm, everyone is gonna be even more excited to come out and enjoy the festivities together.”

Lewis says the festival will host new events this year, including a corn hole competition, as well as the return of its music and munchies event.

“We’re really getting ready to move into our hot air balloon festival this weekend,” she said. “It will be a two-day event. There will be live music and a free showing of Space Jam at our Civitan fairground, and then next weekend we have our Super Saturday that we’re really pumped for.”

Visit Dublin says residents are ready to wear green and celebrate the greenest party of the year. More than 40 events will be happening over the next two weeks, starting Friday with a St. Patrick’s balloon fest and glow. The Leprechaun Road race and Parade are set for Saturday, March 18.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to the city of Dublin to come and celebrate with us,” Lewis said.

For a full list of events the festival has to offer, click here.