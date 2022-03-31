Dublin names new City Planner
Tara Bradshaw will take on the role beginning Friday, April 1.
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Dublin has filled its position of City Planner.
According to a press release, Bradshaw is a Georgia native and has been a part of the Dublin community for 12 years.
She is currently serving as the Vice Chairperson of the Dublin Laurens Tourism Council.
Her role as a City Planner will focus on guiding city growth, strategic planning, neighborhood preservation and more.