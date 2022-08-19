Dublin High School celebrating 1,000th game, start of 100th season

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Dublin High School is cheering on its football team as they kick off their 100th season of football, and play in its 1,000th game. The school celebrated with a parade on Friday.

Head Football Coach Roger Holmes says he’s excited for the season.

“It’s wonderful feeling going around and with this historic event the involvement in the community has been tremendous.”

He’s already looking towards the future of his team.

“Our goal every year is the same here in Dublin Georgia, we want to be a good enough football team to get into the playoffs, and when the first round of the playoffs come around we’re playing our best football of the year,” said Holmes.

Coach Holmes is asking the community to bring the energy each game this year.

Quarterback Jaquairius Evans says he’s excited to get the season started.

“It makes us more ready for the game, and our intensity and everything is more up, all time high,” he said.

Of course, when going to a game you have to tailgate. Ronald Pierce is in charge of the tailgating festivities, and is known as the “Tailgating King”. His children were also part of the football team.

“We’re having fun and we just love doing what we do to support the community and support our kids, we’re Dublin Irish all the way,” said Pierce.

The team says their goal is to win, but to also have fun.

The team is facing Wilkinson County High School Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.