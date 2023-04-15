Dublin elementary students get up close with live beehive during Bee Day event

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Susie Dasher Elementary School students were abuzz with excitement Friday as they got a rare opportunity to see a live beehive up close during the school’s Bee Day.

Greg and Tracy Graham, beekeepers from Lime Sink Creek Honey, gave a presentation on the importance of bees and how they contribute to the environment.

Students were able to try on beekeeping equipment and taste unfiltered honey as they learned about the vital role bees play in pollinating crops and flowers. The Grahams spoke to the children about their own experiences as beekeepers and emphasized the significance of bees in our ecosystem.

“Half of the kids here would never ever get to see that right there, so just to spark interest in children,” Greg Graham said.

Jaliyah Wright, one of the students present, expressed both excitement and fear at the sight of the bees.

“Honey is for our food source,” Wright said. “It actually covers three-quarters of our food source. It helps the farmers with the crops and flowers for more flowers to actually grow.”

While beekeeping may not be profitable, Greg Graham emphasized the personal satisfaction and continued learning that comes with the practice.

“Beekeeping is very interesting, very fun,” he said. “If you plan on quitting your job to make a living beekeeping, selling honey, you’re making a really bad decision.”

The Grahams also highlighted how bees are not only important for making honey, but also for creating wax used in products like candles and lip balm, as well as for producing honey that can be used to treat wounds.

Tracy Graham stressed the significance of educating children about the importance of bees in our environment.

“Teach your kids about the importance of bees,” she said. “We actually have some people that bring their kids. They’ll bring their kids to see the bees and they’re always promoting how important the bees are to our environment.”

If you’re looking for a taste of something sweet, you can find Lime Sink Creek Honey at locally owned stores throughout Laurens County.