Dublin City Schools taking adding more metal detectors in effort to keep students safe

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin City School District is making the safety of its students its top priority.

The school system purchased eight metal detectors to add to the six it already had. The detectors, which cost $3,500 each, were funded by the Capital Improvement Fund.

“We’re in a climate now that evil is everywhere,” district safety director Tim Chatman said. “And if a school system has the mindset that something negative won’t happen at their campus, I think that’s the wrong mindset to have.”

According to Chatman, metal detectors are placed at all school entrances. They will also be used at all athletic events.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry these days,” he said.

Chatman says the district also has strategic meetings to talk about potential scenarios.

Lakeisha Fluker, the principal of Susie Dasher Elementary School, says the metal detectors are helping give parents a peace of mind.

“They’re entrusting us with their most precious cargo, their babies, and so anything we can do as a school and as a school district to make sure that parents feel safe and that they trust what we’re doing, we’re all for that,” she said.

Metal detectors aren’t the only safety items in place. All schools have cameras and teachers are equipped with a safety button.

Fluker says any extra safety measure is a good idea.

“I just feel safe knowing that I can do what I need to do here during the day and that we’re very transparent in the event something happens,” Fluker said.

School leaders say they will add additional safety measures if needed.