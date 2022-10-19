Dublin City Schools Superintendent selected as a finalist for 2023 GA Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Fred Williams - Photo Credit to Dublin City Schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams, has been named as one of the finalists for the 2023 Georgia Superintendent of the Year.

Williams is one of 4 finalists, and has served as Dublin City Schools’ superintendent since 2015. Williams began his teaching career in 1993 as a coach for Susie Dasher Elementary, and moved on from there, serving as an assistant principal, principal, and more. During Williams’ time, Dublin City Schools was named Georgia’s Charter System of the Year in 2019, and has had its highest graduation rate in history in 2022 at 95.5%.

Dr. Williams says, “I am tremendously humbled by this recognition,” … “and it is a testament to the work of people across our district and community. Without this shared vision, I would not be representing Dublin City Schools in this capacity. I am truly honored.”

The 2023 Georgia Superintendent of the Year will be named during the December Georgia School Boards Association Winter Conference.