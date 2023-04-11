Dry weather sticks around for the start of the week



We have been seeing some cool temps this weekend, but we return to the 70s and 80s later this week.

Clear skies overnight will lead to temps back in the low 40s by early Tuesday.

Even with a chilly start, we should rebound pretty quickly through the day Tuesday.

High pressure sitting over our area will keep it clear and dry through Wednesday.



Thursday brings our next storm system and chance of showers and storms.

A low-pressure system lifting out of the Gulf of Mexico will bring us several rounds of showers and even thunderstorms.

Despite the rain, temperatures will be staying mainly in the mid 70s.



The first round of showers will be moving out of the area through the day Saturday, but the break will be short.

Sunday brings another cold front to the area with some pockets of heavy rain possible.

Most of the rain should be out of the area by Monday, but we will also see a cool down.