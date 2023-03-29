Dry weather returns for the rest of the week in Middle Georgia



The rain has finally ended across Middle Georgia, and dry weather is here to stay for the week.

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler Wednesday, with highs warming into the mid and upper 60s.

A few high clouds will be hanging around, but we will continue to see dry weather.

Lows overnight and into Thursday morning will fall into the low 40s.



A warming trend will start on Thursday, getting us back into the mid 70s.

By Friday, southerly winds will set up, warming us into the mid 80s, with increasing humidity.

We are already keeping an eye on our next storm system which will be moving in on Saturday.

The setup for the end of the week isn’t looking favorable for severe weather in our area, but we are monitoring it closely.

We need to be ready for the potential of yet another weekend of strong storms.

Rain and storms will be gone by Saturday evening, leaving us with some nice weather for Sunday.

Highs return to the 80s next week with continuing chances for isolated showers.