Dry weather and cooler than normal temperatures stick around this week



It was another beautiful day in Middle Georgia with plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight we will be cooling into the 40s once again, thanks to dry air.

Tuesday will pretty much be a replica of today, with clear skies and breezy conditions.

Highs through the first half of the week will be warming into the 70s.



By the middle of the week, high pressure will start pushing east, over our area.

This will continue the breezy conditions through at least Wednesday.

By Friday the high pressure will finally be east of the area, instilling a new pattern for the weekend.

Highs will warm back into the 80s and humidity will return.



Rain chances will slowly sneak back into the area by Saturday, with just an isolated shower expected.

Rain chances will increase as we head further into the weekend and next week.



The start of next week will bring temperatures around normal and a chance for showers and thunderstorms.