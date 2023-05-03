Dry and breezy conditions continue Tuesday, rain returns for the weekend



Clear skies returned today in Middle Georgia, but dry air and gusty winds elicited a red flag warning.

Tomorrow brings another day of dry air and gusty winds, so we can’t rule out another day of high fire danger.

Highs Wednesday are expected to be a bit cooler than today, with mainly mid 70s across the area.

Winds will gust up to around 25 mph again during the late morning/early afternoon.



By Friday we will start to see a pattern shift as high pressure moves off the coast.

This will allow a warm front to push in, as well as an increase in humidity.

Highs on Friday will warm back to the 80s, setting up for a warm weekend.



Rain chances return for the weekend, although exact details are a little fuzzy this far out.

Right now it looks like we will see scattered shower and thunderstorm activity beginning Saturday.

Rain chances will continue into the start of next week.



There aren’t going to be many significant changes into next week, except for a big warm-up by mid-week.