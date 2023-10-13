Dreary day nice weekend

Good morning, clouds are all across the area as there is a few showers on radar as well. Not everyone is seeing a showers this morning but most will by the end of the day. As for today’s forecast will keep the cloud coverage and spotty showers with a highs in the mid to upper 60s. Be sure to bring rain gear to your Friday night football games. Tonight will continue to be overcast with a chance of a shower of two. Tonight our lows will be in the upper 50s low 60s. Tomorrow we will begin to clear out to partly cloudy skies. There is still a chance of a stray shower on Saturday morning but it will no

t last long. The afternoon will bring average temperatures with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will move through into Sunday. This will cool temperatures for Sunday to the upper 60s low 70s with a few clouds. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the week. It will be a beautiful week with plenty of sunshine.