Dr. Dan Sims shares plans for Bibb County Schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Becoming the Bibb County Schools Superintendent is something Dr. Dan Sims said he prayed and dreamed for.

Now that he prepares to officially take on the role, he hopes to build on ‘Victory in Progress’ by creating paths to success for each student.

“I think that individual student focus is something we have to have these days,” Dr. Sims said. “So that we actually save every single student because we’ve given them a path to success.”

Dr. Sims presented his plans for the district Tuesday. He says he’s not going to rebrand or change anything during his first year as Superintendent. He shared what his first 90 days will look like.

“I will focus primarily on listening and learning, engaging and collaborating with different individuals throughout the district and the community,” he said.

Christopher Canady is the Vice President of the Macon Alumni chapter for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. Canady says he’s looking forward to collaborating with the district under Dr. Sims’ leadership.

“Dr. Sims and I both share the same fraternity,” Canady shared. “So I know he brings some of the same leadership values and his academia and his background. So I feel very very confident.”

Canady isn’t a parent yet, but says he wanted to learn more about what Dr. Sims will bring to the district for when he does become a parent.

“I do hope to have children one day. It’s really a part of my desire to better understand what’s going on in the Bibb county school district,” he said. “As well as just building relationships with our leadership, and being a resource for whatever they may need.”

Dr. Sims says his biggest goal is for every student to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

“If we can make that happen in every single school,” Dr. Sims said. “And put the right supports behind every single school, and every single leader, in every single community. I believe all of our students will move mountains.”

Dr. Sims’ swearing in ceremony will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m., at the Professional Learning Center on Riverside Drive in Macon.