Downtown Macon parking meters undergoing upgrades

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The parking meters in downtown Macon are undergoing some upgrades.

You may have seen signs on the meters recently asking you to use the Passport parking app or ppprk.com to pay for parking.

According to Assistant Director for the Urban Development Authority, Robert Stephens, the meters have been experiencing receiver issues due to the shutdown of 3G towers.

PARK Macon-Bibb has sent 400 receivers to be upgraded to receive 4G signals.

Stephens explains why paid parking is important.

“You actually want to facilitate turnover so that people are coming in and out,” he said. “So that means more customers for businesses, more staff being hired, it’s better for the productive capacity of the city.”

Stephens says he expects the meters to be fully operational in a little more than a month.

