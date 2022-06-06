Douglass Theatre Summer Camp returns after 2 years

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After two years of not being able to hold a camp due to Covid-19, the Douglass Theatre is holding its Stage Works Theater Camp.

The camp is teaching children ages 7 -14 the ins and outs of theater while also providing valuable life lessons.

“The history I think helps out a lot, and that they see what Mr. Charles Henry Douglass was able to do, all the people that played on stage here, and just the great legacy here at the Douglass Theatre,” Douglas Theatre executive director Gina Ward said.

Students will learn about acting, singing and dancing as well as stage management.

Ward said the kids aren’t just learning about theater but also fine dining etiquette and ballroom dancing.

The kids will present a final production on July 15 at the Douglass Theatre titled The Douglass on Broadway.