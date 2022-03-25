Douglass Theatre premieres documentary about founder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It’s a documentary 100 years in the making! The Douglass Theatre premiered the film ”Mr. Douglass’s Theatre”. It was made as part of their 100th anniversary celebration.

The theatre held a reception for crew and cast before the screening of the documentary.

The documentary encapsulates the life of Charles Henry Douglass. He’s not only the founder of the theatre, but also Macon’s first black millionaire.

We spoke with the theatre’s director, Gina Ward, about why the film is important for people to see.

“Part of our goal for the 100th year and beyond was to bring more awareness to Mr. Douglass so we thought this would be a great event in order to do that,” she said.

You still have two chances to see the documentary Friday.

There’s a show at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets online from the Douglass Theatre’s website, or call the theatre at 478-742-2000.