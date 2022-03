Douglass Theatre holds 30th Women’s History Month luncheon

The Douglass Theatre held its 30th Women's History Month luncheon Thursday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Douglass Theatre held its 30th Women’s History Month luncheon Thursday.

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda Colvin served as the keynote speaker.

Healthcare was the focus, and this year’s theme was “Women providing healing, promoting hope.”

Dr. Marqueta Bell-Hall and Dr. Monique Davis-Smith were honored for their work.