Dooly inmate sentenced to over 23 years for meth trafficking

(41NBC/WMGT) — An inmate at Dooly State Prison has been sentenced to 278 months in federal prison in connection with meth trafficking charges.

38-Year-old Magnum Neely of Millen pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine- for this he’s been sentenced to over 23 years in federal prison, plus a $2,500 fine and 5 years of supervised release after his prison term.

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration worked with others to identify Neely as coordinating a meth trafficking operation from inside prison, using contraband cell phones to contact couriers outside prison to deliver drugs to buyers both inside and outside of Georgia Prisons.

Along with Neely, 3 co-conspirators pled guilty and were sentenced as follows:

Patricia Gregory, 45, of Augusta, was sentenced to 87 months in prison and fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Fanesia Smith, 39, of Augusta, was sentenced to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and,

Yvonne Smith, 58, of Augusta – mother of Fanesia Smith – awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Misprision of a Felony for knowing of, and helping to conceal, the criminal activity of the conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Estes had this to say about the sentencing:

“Magnum Neely orchestrated a large-scale meth distribution operation from behind bars while serving a 10-year state sentence for violent crime,” … “This investigation dismantled that drug-trafficking operation, and substantial federal sentences hold these drug dealers accountable.”