Dooly County Schools to have early dismissal due to weather

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dooly County Schools posted an announcement on social media stating that due to inclement weather, schools would have an early dismissal.

According to the post, the dismissal is set for 1:30 p.m. , which is when car riders will need to be picked up. The post also mentions that Buses will leave the schools to take students home at 1:30 p.m.

Parents are asked to be careful and follow guidance from weather reports.