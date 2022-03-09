Dooly County High School celebrates hometown hero

Montravius Adams surprised students with food, gaming trucks and giveaways. He also plans to surprise three seniors, with $2,000 scholarships.

Montravius Adams speaks to the students of Dooly County High School

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Dooly County High School celebrated the return of Montravius Adams.

Adams is a Dooly County native, went to college at Auburn University and now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took some time to speak with students and give them insight in to life as an NFL player.

“I just love to see people happy, and just somebody that’s been blessed like I have I have no choice but to give to the ones next and just to make everyone inspired and happy,” said Adams on giving back to his community.

Adams surprised students with food, gaming trucks and giveaways to finish the day. He also plans to surprise three high school seniors, with $2,000 scholarships.

Mayor Eddie Daniels signed a decree officially marking March 8, Montavious Adams Day.